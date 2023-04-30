CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – April certainly had showers, but will May bring those beautiful flowers?

Monday is the first day of May and with that comes the thoughts of warmer temperatures and nicer weather. The 22News Storm Team has a look at what we can expect heading into May.

May is a month that we think of summer weather returning and being outdoors. In a typical fifth month of the year, the average high temperature is 73 degrees while the average low temperature is 49 degrees.

May is also one of the wettest months of the year with an average of 3.8 inches of rain. It can also be a month of extremes. The record high temperature for May is 101 degrees set back on May 23, 1964, and the record coldest temperature recorded in May is 25 degrees set on May 1, 2008.

We can also still see snow in May with an average snowfall of 0.1 inches for the month.