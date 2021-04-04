April signals changing and warming weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – April is usually a time of changing and warming weather in western Massachusetts, but we have had snow before.

Western Massachusetts residents typically think of winter as being over in the month of April. But in the past, winter has lasted a bit longer and has given an April snow surprise.

On April Fools’ Day back in 1997 we had a full-on snow storm. Snow started falling on March 31 and continued into April. The storm dumped very heavy, wet snow and just over 17 inches of snow was reported in Chicopee.

The weight of all the snow brought down trees and power lines causing widespread power outages. States of emergency were declared in some cities and towns, and the storm even knocked out power to the 22News station, taking us off the air for almost a day.

That’s not usual for this time of year, though. In April the Chicopee and Springfield area averages just 1.6 inches of snow.