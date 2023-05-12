CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley has released the April 2023 home sales numbers.

Sales were down from 405 in April 2022 to 307 in April 2023, as the sale prices rose 2%. The number of properties available for sale were also down, 456 in April 2023 compared to 650 homes for sale in 2022.

Houses were on the market longer in 2023 with 34 average number of days on the market in April 2022 to 49 average number of days on the market in April 2023. Pending Sales (under agreement to sell) were also down from 468 listings pending sale in April 2022 to 465 listings pending sale in April 2023.