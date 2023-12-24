CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Liquor stores tend to be busy on Christmas Eve as people are getting what they need for their holiday celebrations.

Massachusetts and Connecticut liquor stores are open on Christmas Eve but they will have adjusted business hours, so make sure to check before heading out the door.

States liquor laws determine whether or not package stores can open for the holiday. In Massachusetts, stores will be closed on Monday.

If you plan to drink, always remember to plan. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advises to:

Plan your safe ride home before you start the party, and choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver. If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home. If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service, or a sober friend. If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver. Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.