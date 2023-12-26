CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With everyone holiday shopping, Amazon is a popular place to shop, but what if you didn’t like what you got or ordered the wrong thing?

How do you know if you can return an item to Amazon? According to Amazon, you can return most new, unopened items that are sold and fulfilled by Amazon within 30 days of delivery. All return-eligible items that weigh under 50 lbs and are sold by Amazon have at least one free return option.

There are some items purchased on Amazon that you can’t return, such as:

Gift cards

Pharmacy items, including prescriptions

Fresh flowers

Pet food

Groceries

Some electronics (you’ll have to refer to the specific item’s page)

Wine

Products without UPC codes

Hazardous materials

Live plants

Live insects

You’ll know if an item is returnable if you see a message saying so when you select Return or Replace Item in the Your Orders section.

You won’t see a message if it’s not returnable. Amazon might also offer refunds for some of these and damaged or defective items can often be replaced. Most refunds are fully refunded within 3-5 days after they receive and process the return.

If you want to return a gift, you must enter the order number on their website under Gift Returns. Items that are marked as gifts at the time of purchase can be returned there, and if the item was not marked as a gift, you’ll be directed to Customer Service for assistance.