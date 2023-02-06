HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Renters across the Pioneer Valley were invited to a tenant rights educational workshop Monday evening in Holyoke.

Enlace de Familias, Neighbor to Neighbor, Nuevo Camino, Tenants Union of Western Mass, and Nueva Esperanza Inc. teamed up for the “Know Your Rights” workshop to educate tenants on their rights as renters.

The group of professionals included tenant lawyers, Community Legal Aid, and Mass Fair Housing who provided educational and informative discussions to help address issues in a confidential space for tenants.

Katie Talbot, lead organizer for Neighbor to Neighbor told 22News, “Well I think there is a couple things I hope folks get out of tonight; one, to know who to turn to if they have issues, to know what their rights are, and then we’re hoping folks want to start getting organized to expand those rights.”

In recent decades, housing has become a profitable business while tenants’ lives have become increasingly difficult and more housing insecure.