BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Several area fire departments were called to a fire in Belchertown Monday morning.

According to Belchertown Chief John Ingram, crews were called to a report of a fire at around 8:50 a.m. on 146 Allen Road. Belchertown fire were also assisted by Amherst, Granby and Pelham fire departments. No injuries were reported.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshals office.