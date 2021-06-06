Armed robbery in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, West Springfield Police Dispatch received a 911 call about a reported armed robbery at the AT&T Store at 1018 Riverdale Street.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, a patrol officer and narcotics detectives spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to stop the vehicle. The vehicle sped off and a chase began southbound on Riverdale Street.

The suspect vehicle crashed into several cruisers, ending the chase at the Route 57 rotary in Agawam. With assistance from State Police and Agawam Police, four individuals were arrested immediately. One person fled on foot, but was arrested by area officers.

One suspect and an officer were taken to a hospital, but have since been released.

Officers found firearms and other evidence related to the armed robbery. Multiple agencies are investigating.