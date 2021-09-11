Arson and Bomb squad investigating fire in Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early Saturday morning, Springfield Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house fire on Narragansett street in Springfield.

According to a statement from the Springfield Fire Department, all companies were working on the fire for roughly an hour before the flames were out. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Arson and Bomb Squad, the Springfield Fire Department has released that the fire likely started on the third floor of 23 Narragansett street.

This is an active investigation. 22News will update this story as additional details are released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today