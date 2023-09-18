SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been a resurgence of COVID cases in western Massachusetts, leading some hospitals to reinstitute masking policies.

Across the Baystate Health System, hospitals are requiring mask-wearing. This comes after COVID cases have increased to about 60 per day. Visitors are now being asked to wear their masks when entering patient rooms and direct care areas.

As for Cooley Dickinson Hospital and the entire Mass General Brigham System, they are closely monitoring all developments related to COVID-19. In a statement to 22News, Christina Trinchero, Director of Internal Communications for Cooley Dickinson Hospital said in part, “Any change to our masking policy will be guided by public health officials and the system’s infection control experts.”

While Mercy Medical Center of Trinity Health of New England has zero changes to its masking policy.

