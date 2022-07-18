SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Overheated cars are still a danger for children and pets regardless of how many warnings are issued by the authorities.

However, the AMR in Springfield has a suggestion that will hopefully bring about increased safety to those riding with you during the hottest days this summer.

Paramedic Jeffrey Surrano recommends how to always remember that your children and your pet are riding with you, and should not be left alone in the car even for just a few minutes.

“It’s unintentional, people just don’t think,” Surrano said. “Open the back door when you park your car, that allows you to fall back on that safety measure. Making sure that nobody is in the back.”

It happens everyday. AMR reminds parents of the more than 600 child deaths over a 15 year period, 52 percent had been forgotten by caregivers when they ran into the store.