WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to AAA, the long run of steady gas prices has come to an end.

22News spoke with a public affairs specialist with AAA Northeast on the current state of gas prices and what consumers should expect as we head into the holidays and the end of the year. They told us for the first time in months we are seeing prices increase here in the Baystate, currently up by 7 cents over the last week.

“I would suggest people think back to what they were thinking and doing when prices peaked in June, when gas prices were about $5 a gallon. The main thing you can do to save is to drive less, of course, ease up on your gas pedal. People also took to apps and saving programs and really aggressively shopped around for the best price,” said Mark Schieldrop from AAA.

Reasons behind this is the inventory of gas and oil are at record lows and there is not much room in supplies to deal with severe weather, like a hurricane or the war in Ukraine.