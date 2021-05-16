As temperatures rise outside so does the temperature in your car

Mass. (WWLP) – With warmer temperatures on the way this week, you can expect the temperature inside your car to start rising as well.

A lot of people think that heatstroke within vehicles is only a problem in states with a hot climate, but the reality is, it can happen here in western mass, too. Since the sun’s angle is the same during the month of May as it is in August, the inside of car can heat up rapidly, making it a solar oven.

When the outside temperature is 70 degrees, it only takes 20 minutes for your car’s temperature to be close to 100 degrees. When the outside temperature is 80 degrees, it only takes 10 minutes for the inside of your car to reach nearly 100 degrees. And lastly, when temps are 90 degrees outside, the inside of your car can heat up to nearly 120 degrees in only 20 short minutes.

It is important to not keep pets or children in the car unattended, even if you’re just running inside for a quick errand. Temperatures inside a car can quickly become unbearable and deadly. Make sure to always look in the backseat of your car before locking it and walking away. If you notice a child or animal alone and in a locked car, call 911 immediately.