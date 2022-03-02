LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Christian season of Lent.

St Andrew’s Episcopal Church held an “Ashes-to-Go” distribution service on Longmeadow Street where walkers, bikers, and drivers could pull up and receive ashes. On Ash Wednesday many Christians receive ashes to symbolize penance, mourning, and mortality.

“It’s a reminder of our mortality, it’s a reminder of the fact that we are created out of dust, that God breathes life into dust at the beginning of creation, and that we will return to dust.” Reverend Charlotte LaForest, Director at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

Lent is a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and charitable giving intended to spiritually prepare Christians for Easter.