CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The World Health Organization’s cancer agency has deemed an artificial sweetener as a “possible” cause of cancer.

The artificial sweetener aspartame, commonly found in Diet Coke and other sugar-free foods, is a possible carcinogen. It now joins a list of more than 300 other possible cancer-causing agents.

A separate group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe. Scientists said that as long as people don’t exceed recommended levels, they shouldn’t worry about any potential cancer risk from aspartame, which is widely used in diet sodas and foods.

In 1974, the FDA approved its use as a tabletop sweetener and ingredient in gum, cereals, instant coffee, dairy products, and other items. Aspartame is found in more than 5,000 foods and drinks, and it’s far sweeter than sugar.

Research has linked artificial sweeteners to heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. Over consumption of things like diet sodas can lead to other health concerns.