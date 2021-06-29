Athleta apparel for women opens in Longmeadow and Hadley

(WWLP) – Athleta opens two store location in Longmeadow and Hadley Tuesday.

Each location held a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of the new stores this Tuesday morning. The stores are hold raffles for two Athleta gift baskets. Customers in Longmeadow will receive a swag bag including beauty sample products, first class free for local workout organizations, pens, stress balls and store discounts.

Athleta is located at the Mountain Farms Plaza on Route 9 in Hadley and in the the Longmeadow Shops. The stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Our mission is to ignite a community of active, healthy, confident women and girls who empower each other to realize their limitless potential. We believe that alone we’re strong, but united we thrive. We bring this to life through the Power of She campaign.” Claudia Pazmany, Executive Director, for Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce