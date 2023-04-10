ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A 29-year-old man from Athol was killed Saturday night after being hit by a car on Route 202.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, a 29-year-old man died from his injuries after being hit by a car on Route 202 in the area of 150 Daniel Shays Highway shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

A 20-year-old driver from Athol and his passenger stopped the car and tried to help the injured man before he was taken by ambulance to Athol Hospital, where they determined he died from the accident.

The names of the man who was killed and the driver have not yet been released. The crash is being investigated by Athol Police and State Police troopers assigned to the Detective Unit at the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), and the Crime Scene Services Section.