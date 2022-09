ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Athol Police Department rescued an owl that was caught in a soccer net on Sunday.

Photo courtesy of Athol Police Department

Photo courtesy of Athol Police Department

Photo courtesy of Athol Police Department

Photo courtesy of Athol Police Department

Photo courtesy of Athol Police Department

According to Athol Police Department, officers Deveneau and Dubrule noticed the owl and untangled it from the netting. The owl was then released and seemed to be healthy.