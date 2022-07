ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Athol Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man that was last seen Friday night.

Police are searching for Damien Feeley, who was last seen on Friday around 9:00 p.m. Police have provided a photo of him in case anyone in the public sees him.

Credit: Athol Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Athol Police Officer Fredette at 978-249-3232.