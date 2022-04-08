CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Superintendent Lynn Clark has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Chicopee School Committee after her arrest Wednesday.

Clark’s attorney, Jared Olanoff, told 22News he will address the media Friday at 2:15 p.m. outside the federal courthouse in Springfield. Olanoff said Clark will be in attendance but will not provide a statement. 22News is covering this story and will provide updates as soon as new information is released.

Clark is accused of sending dozens of threatening messages to someone who applied for the chief of police job in Chicopee. According to a complaint filed in federal court, Clark sent the messages because she felt if the candidate was hired as the chief, it would negatively impact her position as superintendent of schools.

Clark was released from federal custody on standard conditions after a hearing in federal court in Springfield on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Justice. She also cannot have contact with certain individuals, cannot drink alcohol to excess, and must report to Pretrial Services as directed.

The School Committee met Wednesday evening in an emergency session. They voted 8 to 3 to place Clark on paid administrative leave effective immediately, and request her resignation. Assistant Superintendent Alvin Morton is now the district’s acting superintendent.