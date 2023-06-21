BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Andrea Campbell and the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) are warning Massachusetts residents of fraudulent websites and third-parties ahead of the implementation of the Work and Family Mobility Act.

Beginning July 1, nearly 200,000 undocumented immigrants living in Massachusetts will be able to apply for a driver’s license. AG Campbell is warning residents to be on the lookout for “mimic sites” that may try and offer similar services but are not affiliated with the RMV.

“Customers need to be aware of individuals who may be trying to commit fraud impacting them with Work and Family Mobility Act transactions and other transactions,” said Registrar Colleen Ogilvie. “Registry customers needing credentials should never pay someone for an RMV appointment. And customers should make sure they are using the official Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles website, Mass.Gov/RMV, to conduct their business transactions. Everyone should avoid using any unofficial third-party websites that are offering RMV services to ensure that their personal and financial information is protected.”

The Attorney General’s office offers the following tips to make sure they are using the correct website:

Massachusetts uses the abbreviation “RMV.” Any website using the phrase “Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DMV” should be avoided.

Make sure the Commonwealth’s seal is located somewhere on the page. This will help ensure that it is an official government website.

Always read the fine print. If a website says “for-profit” or “privately owned” it is not the RMV website.

The Registry will never charge a customer to check the status of a license, registration, or title. If the site requires payment to access this information, it is not the RMV website.

At Mass.Gov/RMV , a customer will never be charged to access Registry forms and information, but unofficial sites may charge for this service. Their information may not be accurate.

, a customer will never be charged to access Registry forms and information, but unofficial sites may charge for this service. Their information may not be accurate. The Registry never charges for address changes. If a customer uses an unofficial site, the change may not go through.

“Immigrants who will become eligible to apply for a driver’s license on July 1 may feel understandably eager yet unsure how to proceed,” said Brazilian Worker Center Executive Director Lenita Reason and 32BJ SEIU Political Coordinator Chrystel Murrieta Ruiz, co-chairs of the Driving Families Forward coalition. “Unfortunately, these are exactly the feelings that scammers try to exploit. We join with the Attorney General’s Office, the RMV, MassDOT and the entire Healey-Driscoll Administration to urge new license applicants to use only Mass.Gov/RMV for an online appointment, to be aware that you do not need to pay anyone a fee for assistance, and to contact a trusted community organization if you have questions. We thank Attorney General Campbell and all state officials for helping to protect new applicants from any abuse.”

Immigrants without legal status will have to go through the same standard process to receive a state license, like a permit and road test, and will pay standard translation fees, which will bring additional revenue to the state. There will be increased staff, extended hours, and translated materials available.