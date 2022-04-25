HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An auction begins Monday to help raise funds to those in need of special skills such as knitting, baking, gardening, writing, and more.

It Takes a Village in Huntington is hosting a public special Skills Share auction virtually from Monday, April 25 through Sunday, May 1 to raise $3,000 that will go towards lessons in skills and talents taught by the donors.

The classes include learning how to change oil to goatkeeping 101, canning pickles, cooking, gardening, computer skills, and more. Several businesses have donated classes including a month of unlimited classes at Northampton Martial Arts, a 2-or-1 mountain biking package at Berkshire East, and a 2-day Beginner Rider motorcycle lesson from Trailing Wheels in Pittsfield.

All items can be viewed at www.hilltownvillage.org/auction, monetary donations without bids are also appreciated.

“We wanted to highlight all the amazing talents that our community members have,” says It Takes a Village’s Development Director, Mollie Hartford. Hartford came up with the idea for a Skills Auction from a group of local mothers in It Takes a Village’s “Post Bedtime Parents Group,” which meets online on Thursday nights. Each group ends with a “Show and Tell,” where the attendees share something they’re proud of. “So often we would say ‘Oh I would love to learn that!’ in response to someone’s sharing.” Additionally, they wanted to encourage people to share their time, instead of just their belongings. “The idea behind It Takes a Village is that we all have a role to play in helping families with young children. We all have something we can do to help.”

It Takes a Village is a non-profit that offers free postpartum and early partnering support to families with babies and young children, as well as a Home Visit program for families with infants in the hilltowns, and free in-person and virtual parent support groups and workshops.