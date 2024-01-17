LEYDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A small plane crashed in Leyden, on the town line of Greenfield on Sunday killing three people.

The plane left Barnes Airport in Westfield at around 11:06 a.m. on Sunday. According to FlightAware, the aircraft was in flight heading north for 19 minutes reaching a maximum altitude of 4,475 feet at 11:25 a.m. Police received a 911 call of a plane crash reported by dog walkers at around 11:30 a.m. and found the plane crash site around 12:30 p.m.

The Incident Page Network (IPN) picked up three incidents from dispatch. At around 12:05 p.m., Greenfield firefighters were searching for a possible aircraft down and requested the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing for assistance.

22News obtained recorded live audio from Broadcastify of authorities as multiple first responders searched for the aircraft. In the audio recordings, you can hear first responders talking about speaking with residents, setting up a drone, and searching the area.

“Shelburne Control to all units and command, all units in command, I just had a report from somebody who reports that he was monitoring a flight tracker. There’s a flight out of Westfield that went off the radar in that area. The tail number is N7345R,” according to radio traffic on Broadcastify.

AUDIO: “Command priority traffic op 6, I have the plane. It is a clearing in the Leyden Management area. I will get you coordinates,” crews located the plane from the air.

Crews on the ground were instructed on how to access the area from the drone operator and a command center was set up as additional units were called in to assist.

AUDIO: “Command 109. Plane’s been located in the area that the drone found it in. Two people inside deceased. It is a tail number that was stated earlier.”

The plane is owned by Fly Lugu Flight School in Westfield.

AUDIO: “Command 109. There was another found deceased. Correction on occupants, we have three.”

Three people were found dead and have been identified as 53-year-old Fredrika Ballard of Southwick, 68-year-old William Hampton of Indian Orchard, and 29-year-old Chad Davidson of Woodstock, Connecticut.

22News contacted Greenfield police for the 911 calls and the District Attorney’s Office will not release them at this time due to the ongoing investigation.