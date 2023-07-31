CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Get ready for a dazzling show in the August night sky, as a celestial extravaganza awaits stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts.

August is packed with exciting events, featuring two full Supermoons, a rare Blue Moon, and a spectacular meteor shower.

The Supermoon Bonanza

The highlight of August’s cosmic events is the occurrence of not one, but two Supermoons in a row, a truly extraordinary phenomenon. Supermoons happen when the full moon coincides with the closest point in its elliptical orbit around Earth, making it appear larger and brighter.

The first Supermoon of the series, known as the “Sturgeon Moon,” graces the sky on August 1. Moon gazers can catch a glimpse of this magnificent spectacle as the moon reaches its peak at 2:32 p.m. Don’t fret if you miss the exact peak, as the moon will still shine brightly on August 2.

The second Supermoon of the month will rise on August 30 and is also called a “Blue Moon.” What’s unique about this event is that it is the biggest full moon of the entire year, coming closest to Earth than any other in 2023. This Supermoon will be an absolute visual treat for all skywatchers.

Understanding the Blue Moon

Contrary to its name, the Blue Moon has nothing to do with its color; it refers to the rare occurrence of an extra full moon in a calendar month.

Since the lunar cycle is approximately 29.5 days, about every two to three years, we witness this additional lunar event without its own name. This month’s Blue Moon will be the second full moon in August.

The Perseids Meteor Shower

Adding to the spectacle is the breathtaking Perseids meteor shower, which graces the sky annually from July 14 to September 1. However, its peak performance, featuring 50-75 meteors per hour, will be on the nights of August 12 and 13.

Skywatchers in the northern hemisphere will have the best view of this stunning phenomenon, as the meteors seem to rain down from the constellation Perseus, located in the northeastern portion of the sky.

The Perseids are dust and particles from Comet Swift-Tuttle, burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere, producing brilliant flashes of light and color. Their larger and more extended explosions make them a popular favorite among meteor enthusiasts.

Spotting Saturn and its Enigmatic Moons

Not content with just Supermoons and meteor showers, August also offers a unique opportunity to observe Saturn, the second-largest planet in our solar system. On August 27, Saturn, its iconic rings, and some of its 83 moons will be highly visible.

This astronomical treat presents an exciting chance to explore the distant realms of our solar system from the comfort of your backyard telescope.

Whether you are an experienced stargazer or just curious about the wonders of the cosmos, August promises to be an unforgettable month of celestial events. So mark your calendars, set up your telescope, and get ready to be captivated by the magical dance of celestial bodies in the night sky.