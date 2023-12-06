BOSTON (WWLP) – The woman from Boston who was killed by a shark while paddle boarding in the Bahamas has been identified.
Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, of Boston, was a Sandals Royal Bahamian resort guest.
Police say the attack happened around 11:15 a.m. She was less than a mile off New Providence Island on Monday morning when it happened.
A lifeguard went out on a rescue boat to try to save her but was unsuccessful.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.