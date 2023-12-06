BOSTON (WWLP) – The woman from Boston who was killed by a shark while paddle boarding in the Bahamas has been identified.

Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, of Boston, was a Sandals Royal Bahamian resort guest.

Police say the attack happened around 11:15 a.m. She was less than a mile off New Providence Island on Monday morning when it happened.

A lifeguard went out on a rescue boat to try to save her but was unsuccessful.