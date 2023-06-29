CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Credit card debt in the U.S. has hit a new high, and many people are struggling to pay the bills.

Many people tend to carry a balance on their credit cards month to month but reaching for your credit card too often can have a big impact on your credit.

The average household credit card balance was about $9,700 at the beginning of 2023. Sky-high interest rates make credit cards one of the most expensive ways to borrow money. Credit card debt is impacting people who have not seen their income move up as quickly as the rising cost of everything else.

Martin Lynch of Cambridge Credit Counseling says that people need to take steps now to properly manage their cash flow and budgets to bring down debt. “Now is the time to get ahold of financial life to prepare a budget that’s the number one thing you can do to protect your payments and finances and get an actuate budget in place. Prioritize spending and look at the things that really do matter. You have to continue paying bills and then you look at others that are low-priority things that you can reduce.”

The first thing you should do if you are carrying a balance is to start paying at least the minimum balance on time. Make a note of the type of debt you have whether it’s student loans or your car, and what are the interest rates of each of those.

A financial advisor can help you think through the ways you could put your money to work toward your personal and financial goals.

Latest News