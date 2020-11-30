Average gas price in Springfield increased, still under $2.00 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased in the past week by 3.3 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $1.97. Prices have unchanged compared to a month ago. Comparing to nearby cities, Worcester is currently $2.03 a gallon and Hartford is $2.08 a gallon.

“As the nation saw subdued traffic for Thanksgiving, gas prices have been mostly stable in the last week as gasoline demand plummeted to the lowest since spring as Americans stayed closer to home,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With oil holding near a pandemic high around $45 per barrel, we may see additional upward pressure in the weeks ahead, but it’s unlikely to be earth shattering. We’re likely to remain in somewhat of a limbo until early 2021 or vaccines begin to see widespread distribution and Americans slowly start venturing back to their normal lifestyle- if they ever do.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 48.60 cents less per gallon than they were this time last year.

The nation’s average price for a gallon of gas is $2.11, which is 1.8 cents less than this time last week.

The cheapest gas price found in Springfield this week is $1.79.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: