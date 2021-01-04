Average gas prices in Springfield increased while national gas prices show decline

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased in the past week by 3.0 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.16. Comparing to nearby cities, Worcester is currently $2.21 a gallon, Connecticut is $2.28 a gallon and Hartford is $2.21 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.24/g today. The national average is up 8.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“After several weeks seeing the national average make healthy gains, last week saw a significant slowdown and most states saw prices change little as we head into the New Year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “I’m hopeful 2021’s theme will be recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unfortunately likely to drive gas prices higher. How much higher? GasBuddy will be revealing its 2021 Fuel Price Outlook tomorrow answering that question, giving motorists some insight into the trends expected in the coming 365 days. Short-term, expect prices to see overall less fluctuation in the week ahead as they saw to end 2020, with prices more likely to see small gains or stability than decreases.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 13.5 cents more per gallon than they were last month.

The cheapest gas price found in Springfield this week is $1.99.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: