CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials are urging the public to avoid contact with the Connecticut River and Chicopee River due to overflow discharge.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Chicopee, Tuesday night’s thunderstorms caused sewer overflows to discharge into the Connecticut River and Chicopee River. The locations areas affected include Chicopee, Holyoke, Springfield, West Springfield, Longmeadow, and Agawam.

In the statement, the discharges consisted of untreated and/or partially treated sewage and waste. The discharge has stopped however the time when it began or ended is unknown.

“ Avoid contact with these water bodies for 48 hours after the discharge or overflow ceases due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants. “ Quinn T. Lonczak | Project Supervisor, Chicopee Water Pollution Control

Connecticut River – Sewer overflows discharges located:

Exchange Street Pumping Station (CSO 024)

James/Syrek Streets (CSO 003)

Leslie Street Pumping Station (CSO 005)

Jones Ferry Road Pumping Station (CSO 007)

Chicopee River – Sewer overflows discharges located:

449 Front Street (CSO 026)

510 Front Street (CSO 027)

Main Street West of Deady Bridge (CSO 032B)

227 East Main Street (CSO 037)

Grattan/Hearthstone (CSO 034)

Partially treated wastewater discharges located: