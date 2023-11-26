CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of this Cyber Monday, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on the lookout for schemes.

Cyber Monday has now become one of the top shopping days of the year, but be careful not to get duped by savvy schemers. It’s important to be wary of misleading advertisements and untrustworthy sellers.

22News spoke with shoppers Sunday night about the steps they take to protect themselves and their financial information.

“I think I need to be more safe very honestly because I leave myself open to a lot of danger,” said Ethan Pilon. He told 22News, “What I usually do is just stay with the sites I know, like Amazon, Target Walmart…. just the stores that a lot of people go to.”

The Better Business Bureau advises these safety tips for online shopping:

Be aware of false advertising and phony websites

Shop only trustworthy sellers from secure sites

Make sure your anti-virus software is up to date

Use your credit card for better protection

For more information on shopping safely this holiday season, click here.