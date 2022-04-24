CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of the year when gusty winds and low humidity creates the potential for increased brush fire risks in western Massachusetts.
Brush fires can typically start quickly due to the low humidity, gusty winds and lack of vegetation on the ground right now. So it’s best to avoid outdoor burning as dry vegetation provides the perfect environment for flames to spread.
To avoid creating a possible brush fire, experts suggest:
- Only burning yard waste or garbage in a 50 gallon drum or fire pit
- Always make sure your fire is completely doused with dirt and water before leaving it alone
- Don’t start a burn on a windy day. Save it for another time