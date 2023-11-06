SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Open enrollment has just begun across Massachusetts, but experts are warning residents of a scheme going around.

Experts at the Better Business Bureau are reminding anyone eligible for Medicare benefits to be on the lookout for calls, texts, and emails about special offers. Medicare open enrollment continues until December 7th, and the director of the Springfield Office of Consumer Information says scam calls are increasing.

Scammers are using spoofing devices to change the number on their Caller ID. No matter how good the deal sounds, and how convincing the caller seems, the call is a scam. Sharing personal information will expose you to identity theft.

“Just be aware that they don’t make cold calls. It’s wise for the consumer to not even engage in conversations if they call just hang up, but don’t cave into pressure,” said Milagros Johnson, the Director of Springfield Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information. “Never give your personal information over the phone and you never have to pay to enroll.”

Johnson suggests going to the Medicare website directly to compare different plans or find the exact Medicare number.

