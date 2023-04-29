ROCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying the remains of a newborn baby whose mother may live on, have ties to, or recently have traveled to Martha’s Vineyard.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that the remains are of a newborn girl and were found on Thursday by employees at a regional recycling facility in Rochester. The baby was found in a trash collection that appears to have come from Martha’s Vineyard and was shipped there for disposal.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner started a post-mortem examination of the baby, and the results from that examination, which is ongoing, will not be released at this time.

It is asked that if anyone has any information about the possible identity of this baby girl or her parents, contact Trooper Dustin Shaw of the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands at 508-790-5799.