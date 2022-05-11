SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is recognizing two officers for saving a three-month-old baby girl on Monday.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, Officers Christopher Charles and Luis Rodriguez were working on a detail assignment at the intersection of Bradley Road and Wilbraham Road when a woman got out of her vehicle and was screaming her baby wasn’t breathing. When officers got to the vehicle, the baby was pale, choking, and gasping for air.

Officer Rodriguez called for an ambulance and Officer Charles took the baby out of the car seat placed her face down on his forearm and began patting her on the back to clear her airway. The baby started crying and a white liquid was coming out of the baby’s mouth.

The baby was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was released the same day.