STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Fire Department raised concern about the need for additional firefighters after two back-to-back incidents Wednesday.

During a prior fire incident that had occurred at Park Circle earlier Wednesday afternoon, Sturbridge Fire Department was called just ten minutes in to another alarm at 178 Main Street in Sturbridge Plaza. The same two off-duty firefighters that were called to Park Circle and another engine went to Sturbridge Plaza to find that a drop in water systems made the alarm system sound.

No fire was found, however the Sturbridge Fire Department noted in a Facebook post that, “without the response of the off duty personnel, mutual aid would have been required to handle the fire alarm at 178 Main Street on further delay.”

The Sturbridge Fire Department then went on to state that “these back to back incidents again demonstrate the continuing need in Sturbridge for additional fire department personnel to better respond to all our target hazards.”

If you are interested in applying for a position in the Sturbridge Fire Department, you can click here to look at the job opportunities available.