(WWLP) – With a new school year just around the corner, it is a timely reminder to consider what car seat your child travels in.

According to Triple-A, there were nearly 6000 injuries to kids under 8 years old in Massachusetts car crashes, between 2016 and 2020. To prevent injuries or death, safety experts say child passenger restraints must be properly fastened and secured.

It’s recommended that kids ages 2 to 4 have rear-facing car seats with a harness. When they outgrow it, they can then transition to a forward-facing car seat.

“Check your warnings on your car seats to make sure your children are facing the right direction, as far as height and weight goes and they are buckled in properly,” said Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne.

“We have a lot more airbags in front of the vehicle so for safety reasons you want to keep children in the back at least until the age of 12, adds Tony Spear,” West Springfield Fire Department Lieutenant.

You could be fined $25 dollars if your kid is under 8 years old and doesn’t have a car seat.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.