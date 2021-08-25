Back to school haircuts and supplies giveaway at Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A back to school school supplies giveaway took place at the Rebecca Johnson school in Springfield Wednesday, but it was much more than that.

“It’s about giving back to the community. There’s the old saying if you look good you feel good. So that’s our way of giving back to this community to make sure the first day back is as great as possible.” Lamar Cook, Back to School Brighter co-founder

Now in their seventh year, Back to School Brighter organized their backpack giveaway for students getting ready for the return to school.

“I’m so happy because I can get more things because my mom has so much things she gives it away to people who need it so I love it when I come and get stuff so she can help people.” Debbie Drito, volunteer at event;

They also offered free back to school haircuts to children.

“It’s cool to go to school, that’s our motto. Back to School Brighter, it takes a village, my village of Springfield as you can see we got barber from all barber shops from throughout the city, they come they give back.” Clarence Smith, Owner of Final Touch barber shop, event co-founder

His barber shop is directly across from the school and he’s been giving back for over 20 years. The backpacks and supplies largely come from community donations.

“We were actually able to get a $1,000 grant, $1,200 worth of items from Staples, donated Basketball Hall of Fame tickets, donated Boston Celtics ball.” Kashawn Sanders, Follow My Steps Foundation

They told us they had so many backpacks to give away, they couldn’t even put them all out at once.