CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With school starting up again, it’s important for drivers to be aware of the rules of the road, especially when it comes to school buses. 22News is working for you with some back-to-school safety tips for students riding the bus and drivers sharing the road.

AAA recommends limiting distractions while driving, keeping a safe distance from school buses and looking out for children crossing the street.

Parents are also encouraged to remind their children about crossing the street safely. This includes looking both ways before crossing, never darting into the street and when you’re at a marked cross-walk, remind your children that they have to press that button and wait for the signal that says “walk” before crossing.

These common sense measures can prevent avoidable accidents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the greatest risk to a child’s safety is not riding a bus, but approaching or leaving one.

That’s why local drivers told 22news they take extra caution when driving through school zones or near bus stops. “Use caution, you know kids can come out from the school bus. Always keep your eyes on the road and just be careful,” said Carlos Rodriguez of Springfield.

Jim Gurzenski of Longmeadow added, “Do the speed limit. Twenty or less. No reason to be in a hurry.”

Slowing down, remaining alert, and obeying area traffic laws are simple steps to take for a safe start to the school year.