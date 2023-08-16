CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s almost time to go back to school and It’s important for drivers to know the rules of the road, as more school buses get back on the streets.

Public information officer for the Chicopee police department, Travis Odiorne, says you can expect to see a lot more traffic as we head into the school year so it’s important to be patient.

According to the national highway traffic administration, the biggest risk to a child’s safety is when they are getting on and off of the bus, and that’s when patience should come into play .

Safety officials say drivers should never try to drive around a bus when there are red lights flashing because it’s against the law and is dangerous for the children. “The red lights obviously indicate that children are either getting on or on the bus and drivers are supposed to stop for them, when the lights go out and the stop signs,” said Odiorne. “There is a fine for going past a school bus with the red lights out, its 250 dollars.”

He says Drivers should also avoid distractions while driving, keep a distance from school buses and keep an eye out for children that are crossing the street. He tells 22News that people should also pay close attention to the speed limit when driving by school zones .

The speed limit is 20 miles per hour when school is in session and the lights are flashing.