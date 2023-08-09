HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the Holyoke Mall retailers are offering discounts during tax-free weekend.

Shoppers in Massachusetts can save 6.25 percent on sales tax for purchases up to $2,500 on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13. According to a news release sent to 22News from the Holyoke Mall, retailers are helping back-to-school shoppers double their discounts and save across the center this sales tax holiday.

The mall is open during the following hours with the exception of department store, restaurant, and entertainment hours may vary.

Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Search for back-to-school sales being offered at the Holyoke Mall’s website.

Does tax free weekend work online?

Items bought online will also be tax-free so long as it is purchased within the 48 hours of the holiday weekend, including items that may be shipped after the weekend is over.

What is not considered tax free?

There are some restrictions to this holiday. The following purchases are still taxable on the tax-free weekend:

Meals

Vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunication services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco Products

Marijuana and marijuana products

Alcoholic Beverages

Layaway sales do not qualify

Purchases over $2,500

Clothing sold in Massachusetts is already exempt from sales tax unless the item cost more than $175. During the sales tax holiday, clothing between $175 and $2,500 will also be tax-free.

In Massachusetts, all retailers must take part in the sales tax holiday. If you are taxed in error during the weekend, the business is responsible for giving you a refund of that tax you paid.