CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many local parents and college students are back to battling inflation, with supply lists in, and a new school year here.

Kelly Trudeau is a mom, and has a few years under her belt, making that school supplies shopping list ahead of the academic year, “Having to run to staples, the dollar tree, the new clothes. It could all definitely weigh on your pockets a little bit.”

This time around, she tells us her list isn’t too long, or pricey, but many other parents are not quite out of the woods when it comes to back to school shopping, as inflation drives up school supply prices nation wide.

With spending to soar to a record breaking $41.5 billion, and back-to-college spending, expected to hit $94 billion. Families are now expected to spend nearly $900 on back-to-school supplies this year, compare that to $630 10 years ago.

Experts say this season, consumers can keep track of how much they spend by making a shopping list with a set budget. You can also try to save on money by comparing prices, purchasing off-brand or store-brand items, shopping at discount stores, take advantage of student discounts, and utilize online coupon codes.

Some advice from a seasoned parent, to buy things in bulk, pens and erasers and pencils, and put things away for the next year. Another great way to save, according to shopping experts, buy used or refurbished products.