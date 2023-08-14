(WWLP) – With National Back to School Prep Day Tuesday, many will be thinking about how to plan for the school year ahead, while saving money.

Back-to-school shopping can be an exciting time of year, but this season may appear a little different. As the National Retail Federation says the average amount of $890 will be spent on back-to-school supplies by families with K-12 children. Which is $25 higher than last year, a new record caused by inflation.

The e-commerce company, Pattern says the price of a typical basket of back-to-school goods has risen by 5.45% over the last year. Pattern lists all the items that have risen past the inflation mark:

Graph paper ( went from $9.37 to $11.67)

Mechanical pencils (went from $9.06 to $11.18)

Highlighters (went from $6.22 to $6.97)

Folders (went from $11.43 to $15.18)

Index cards (went from $6.74 to $10.07)

Crayons (went from $10.43 to 13.01)

Red pens (went from $6.19 to $6.98)

Composition books (went from $9.84 to 11.83)

Rulers (went from $4.87 to $5.43)

Scientific calculators (went from $23.00 to $22.78)

Notebooks (went from $12.75 to $13.13)

Pens (went from $9.37 to $9.53)

“Even though consumers plan to spend more on school and college-related items this year, they are still looking to find the best value and deals,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Consumers are stretching their dollars by comparing prices, considering off-brand or store-brand items, and are more likely to shop at discount stores than last year.”

The nonprofit consumer organization Consumer Reports suggests the following to help you save on your next back-to-school shopping trip: