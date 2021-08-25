Backpack giveaway during Farmers Market in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Backpacks filled with school supplies are available to student during the Farmers Market in Chicopee.

Valley Opportunity Council contacted the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce to inquire about any local businesses might be interested in giving back to the community. Zach Grzelak, owner of Grzelak, Grzelak and

Associates, and Corey Briere, owner of Complete IT Solutions, pooled funds with the Chicopee Chamber to purchase brand new backpacks and school supplies to be distributed to those in need.

The Chicopee Chamber of Commerce announced that backpacks will be given to students Wednesday during the Valley Opportunity Council Farmers Market which is located under the I-391 underpass from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

VOC has run the Chicopee Farmer’s Market for over 20 years, with more than 2,500 visitors every summer.