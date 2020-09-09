Backpacks provided to 2,600 homeless students in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley helped provide thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies for homeless students across western Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

More than 2,600 homeless students will now have backpacks either in school or remotely.

Annually the United Way would fill a bus with backpacks and school supplies and drop them off to different school districts. This year due to COVID-19 all back packs were picked up curb side.

One of the coordinators told 22News they were thankful to still be able to fill the most backpacks they ever have with fewer volunteers.

“You want these numbers to be lower because that means there are more homeless children which is sad. This is the least we can do at least we can provide these families with backpacks so it’s one less thing to worry about.”

Backpacks will be distributed by the school districts to students in elementary through high school. The backpacks and supplies will be sent to 25 different cities and towns across western Massachusetts.