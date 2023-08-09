WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several West Brookfield residents across the town have reported to police they received bags containing offensive content targeting the Jewish community.

West Brookfield Police say several residents reported on Monday that they received zip lock bags filled with rice and offensive content. The department is informing residents that while the content may be protected by free speech laws, they are taking this incident seriously and will address any concerns residents have. They are encouraging anyone else that may have received these bags to contact them if they need support.

“We value the diversity and unity within our community, and we stand against any form of discrimination or intimidation. We urge individuals to continue to support one another and foster an environment of respect and understanding. Our department is committed to working closely with local organizations and community leaders to ensure that all residents feel safe and valued,” stated West Brookfield Police Chief Nathan Hagglund.

West Brookfield Police say they are working with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of New England and believe the distribution of these items was from the Goyim Defense League which is recognized as a neo-Nazi extremist group nationally.