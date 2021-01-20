Bald eagle sightings are becoming more common in the Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite being the symbol of our nation, there was a time when bald eagles were intentionally killed and that along with habitat loss and the use of chemicals like DDT, caused them to be placed on the federal endangered species list.

In 1982 bald eagles from Michigan and Canada were relocated to an area near the Quabbin Reservoir to help bring their population back up in Massachusetts.



Now bald eagles are becoming more of a common sight in the Springfield area and more and more people have been spotting them in their neighborhoods lately.

“Well my youngest daughter Bridget and I have spent a lot of time since probably the beginning of August watching two eagles building a nest in a pine tree behind our home,” said Maureen Burke of Springfield.

Burke says she enjoys watching the large birds and has even given them names.

“My daughter and I have named them Ward and June any one from our generation would know that from Lave it to Beaver and we’re crossing our fingers that they will have children in the spring who we will name Wally and the Beav of course,” said Maureen Burke.

Earlier this week a bald eagle was spotted perched on the top of a home in Springfield and this past summer a pair of eagles was spotted sitting on top of the dome at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bald eagles are no longer listed as endangered here in Massachusetts. As of 2012 they have been listed as special concern.