SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Balise held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new laundry facility on Main Street in Springfield.

Balise is branching out with a laundromat, their second location in the state and they see this as a way to give back to the local community. It’s called Love Your Laundry located at 470 Main Street in Springfield.

Monday – Saturday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Last wash in at 7 p.m.

The idea for a laundromat came after a year of collaborating with the South End Citizen’s Council. Now that idea is a reality. Jeb Balise, the president of the third generation family-owned business said this is an opportunity to give the local community something they need.

“When we sell cars we’re selling them locally. But also a huge vast area. We wanted to do something that would keep people in the neighborhood happy, safe, and make their lives more convenient.”

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Jeb Balise and his team for their continued belief and investment in our city of Springfield. This $10 million economic development investment continues to support Jeb’s commitment to our Springfield community. He and his Balise Motor Sales company continue to be great corporate citizens for our Springfield, especially for our South End neighborhood. This is another economic development project that continues to build upon our overall economic development opportunities. It’s all about that good four-letter word – JOBS!”

The laundromat will also add nine new jobs and grand opening specials run through November 9th.