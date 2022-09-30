WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Balise Auto is raising funds for Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts through its “Tires to Inspire” initiative.

The nine locations throughout western Massachusetts, will be donating a portion of tires sales to the organization. The campaign, aimed at a brighter future for the younger generation, begins Saturday and will last through Wednesday, November 30.

JAWM is dedicated to preparing youths for a future after graduation. To make a direct donation to Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts just click here.