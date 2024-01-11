WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Pilots from the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield will be participating in night training operations for the week of January 15-19.

Night training is required by the U.S. Air Force to keep pilots and base support personnel current on homeland defense and overseas wartime aviation skills.

The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes ANG houses 21 assigned armed F-15C Eagle Aircraft. Personnel are trained to defend the northeastern United States as well as provide emergency response services to the state and country.