SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular golf tournament continued its tradition of raising funds for an organization helping the veterans of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

The 25th annual Barnes Fire Charity Golf Tournament teed off Friday morning at Southampton Country Club. For the past 16 years, the tournament has raised money for the Friends of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

The tournament has been sold out for the past three years and the event’s coordinator says it’s because of the players’ commitment to the cause.

Larry Buell the charity golf tournament coordinator told 22News, “The connection with the Friends of the Soldiers’ Home is what keeps it sold out, and I’m turning away teams every year, so it’s a real tight connection between the players and the Friends of the Soldiers’ Home.”

The organization provides equipment and programs for the veterans that are not covered in the Soldiers’ Home’s regular budget. The golf tournament is expected to bring in about $15,000.